UCI introduces live tracking after death of 19-year-old cyclist

The International Cycling Union (UCI) plans to introduce mandatory real-time tracking of riders and cars during professional road races. The measure comes after the death of 19-year-old British cyclist Finlay Tarling (pictured), Reuters reports. Tarling died in August during the eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal. He was hit by a car traveling in the opposite direction. The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of cyclists during races, especially when there are many cars, motorcycles and other vehicles on the route.

According to the proposed changes, the GPS tracking system should allow the real-time location of riders and cars to be known. This will allow organizers to more quickly identify potentially dangerous situations and respond to problems on the course.

The technology has already been used at the 2025 World Championships in Kigali. The UCI intends to initially implement it in WorldTour and Women's WorldTour races, before possibly expanding the requirement.

The decision is part of a wider package of measures to increase safety in professional cycling following the tragic Tarling incident.