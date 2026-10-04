The Russian national team recorded a second consecutive victory during the current international break, after defeating the Namibian team with a resounding 6:0. At the Yekaterinburg stadium, the hosts completely dominated their African opponent and scored five goals in the second half.

The result was opened in the 37th minute, when Artyom Karpukas combined perfectly with Lechiy Sadulaev, and the latter was accurate for 1:0.

After the break, the pressure of the Russian team increased significantly and in the 54th minute Danil Prutsev doubled the lead, taking advantage of an assist from Glebov. Ten minutes later, Konstantin Tyukavin made it 3:0 with a precise execution. At the end of the match, a truly new total pressure followed - in the 85th minute, Maxim Glushenkov scored a fourth goal after a pass from Maxim Petrov, and just two minutes later, Petrov himself scored from the penalty spot for 5:0. The final 6:0 was made in added time, when Kamaijanda Ndisiro scored an unfortunate own goal.

The next challenge for the Russian team is the friendly match against the Nigerian team, scheduled for October 6 in Nizhny Novgorod.