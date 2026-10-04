Alcaraz and Munar are the first semi-finalists in Tokyo

Carlos Alcaraz and Jaume Munar qualified for the semi-finals of the ATP 500 series tournament in Tokyo.

The No. 1 seed Alcaraz advanced after Denis Shapovalov withdrew due to injury. The Spaniard was leading 7:6(3), 2:1 when the Canadian retired.

The first set offered a serious battle. The two tennis players exchanged a total of six breaks, and Shapovalov had the lead twice - at 4:2 and 5:3. However, Alcaraz managed to equalize, then reached a 6:5 breakthrough.

The Canadian did not give up and returned the break to bring the set to a tiebreak. In it, Alcaraz showed stronger nerves and won 7:3 points, taking seven of the last eight games.

At the beginning of the second part, Shapovalov had a problem with his right leg. After playing three more games, he decided to stop the match.

In the semifinals, Alcaraz will have an all-Spanish clash against Jaume Munard. Earlier in the day, Munard eliminated Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet 6:4, 6:2.