Gianlorenzo Blenghini started with a clean victory at the helm of Vero Volley Milano

The coach of the Bulgarian men's national volleyball team Gianlorenzo Blenghini started his official work as head coach of the women's grand Noumia Vero Volley Milano in a perfect way.

In a match from the opening round of the Italian Serie A1 for women, the team he led prevailed categorically with a 3:0 game at home against Azzurra Volley Florence. The scores of 25:22, 25:20 and 25:22 show that the guests put up a fight, but the match, which lasted just over 90 minutes, was completely under the control of the hosts.

In front of nearly 4,500 spectators in the Milan hall, the undisputed heroine of the success was superstar Paola Egonu, who finished as the most productive player in the match with an impressive 27 points.

Thus, Blenghini recorded its first official success at the club level for the new season.

In the second round of the championship, an away game is coming up - on October 11, Vero Volley Milano will compete as a guest of the Macerata team.