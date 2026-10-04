Elfin Evans is the new WRC world champion after drama in Sardinia

After years in the role of an eternal contender, 37-year-old Elfin Evans has finally fulfilled his dream. The Welsh driver and Toyota competitor is the new champion of the World Rally Championship.

Everything was decided at the season finale in Sardinia. Evans approached extremely wisely and did not take unnecessary risks – fifth place in the final standings of the rally, which guaranteed him the big goal and the first world title of his career.

However, until the end, the tension was enormous, because his teammate Oliver Solberg also had chances. The Swede was the only one who could stop him and even won the race in Sardinia. To become champion, Solberg had to overtake Evans in the last Power Stage – the final section carrying additional points. Instead of an attack, however, it turned into a drama - the young driver made a mistake, went off the road and buried his hopes for the title.

Thus, the top order was formed entirely by Toyota drivers. Eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier, who also drives for the Japanese team, finished in second place for the season.

The top three was closed by the Finn Sami Payari - a representative of Toyota's satellite team, who came third in the drivers' championship.