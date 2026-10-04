Barcelona eye Dutch talent Ruud Nieuwstad

Spanish giants Barcelona are showing serious interest in Twente's 18-year-old central defender Ruud Nieuwstad. According to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Catalans are closely monitoring the situation surrounding the youngster, and it would not be surprising if they make an attempt to sign him during the upcoming winter transfer window or after the end of the current season.

Nieuwstad has a contract with Twente until the summer of 2029. He is a junior at the Dutch club and is considered one of the most promising players in his position in the country. This season, the 195-centimeter defender has recorded 11 matches in all tournaments, in which he has scored one goal.

The young defender already has a call-up for the youth national team of the Netherlands, where he is still awaiting his official debut.