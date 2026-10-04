Yanaki Milev wins in the qualifications of the Palermo tournament

Yanaki Milev started with a victory in the singles qualifications of the clay tennis tournament of the “Challenger 50" series in Palermo (Italy) with a prize fund of 56,700 euros.

The 12th seed in the seeding scheme, Milev, won his first match of the competition against the Spaniard Oscar Jose Gutierrez with 6:2, 4:6, 6:1 in two hours and 27 minutes of play.

After exchanging one set each, in the decisive third part the Bulgarian dominated, made two breakthroughs and after 6:1 closed the match.



With this success Yanaki Milev earned 1 point for the world ranking. In a dispute for a place in the main draw, he will play tomorrow against the 3rd seed in the qualifying scheme Daniel Siniakov (Czech Republic).