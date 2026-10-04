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Yanaki Milev wins in the qualifications of the Palermo tournament

Yanaki Milev wins in the qualifications of the Palermo tournament

The Bulgarian won against the Spaniard Oscar Jose Gutierrez

Oct 4, 2026 23:23 50

Yanaki Milev wins in the qualifications of the Palermo tournament - 1
Tihomir Shumov Tihomir Shumov Author at Fakti.bg

Yanaki Milev started with a victory in the singles qualifications of the clay tennis tournament of the “Challenger 50" series in Palermo (Italy) with a prize fund of 56,700 euros.

The 12th seed in the seeding scheme, Milev, won his first match of the competition against the Spaniard Oscar Jose Gutierrez with 6:2, 4:6, 6:1 in two hours and 27 minutes of play.

After exchanging one set each, in the decisive third part the Bulgarian dominated, made two breakthroughs and after 6:1 closed the match.


With this success Yanaki Milev earned 1 point for the world ranking. In a dispute for a place in the main draw, he will play tomorrow against the 3rd seed in the qualifying scheme Daniel Siniakov (Czech Republic).