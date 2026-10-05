Franck Ribery admitted that the disappointment of not winning the "Golden Ball" in 2013 has not yet passed. The former Bayern player believes that it was then that he experienced the strongest season of his career, but despite this he remained only third in the prestigious ranking.

“2013 was my golden year. I was the best player in the Bundesliga and in Europe. Maybe I even deserved the "Golden Ball". The fact that I didn't win it hurt me. It was a disappointment and I have no problem admitting it,” Ribery said during his participation in the Trento Sports Festival, quoted by “La Gazzetta dello Sport”.

The Frenchman had an exceptional year with Bayern, being among the key figures in winning the treble. The Bavarians triumphed in the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup, and Ribery was also voted the best player in Europe by UEFA and the No. 1 player in France.

In the final vote, however, Cristiano Ronaldo received 27.99% of the vote and won the award, while Lionel Messi came second with 24.72%. Ribery finished third, and more than a decade later he still asks himself what more he could have done in that unforgettable year.

„It was a magical season. I won everything and had excellent matches for both Bayern and the national team… What more could I have done?“, added the Frenchman.