Barcelona women's team recorded a historic triumph in the big derby against Real Madrid, defeating the eternal rival with a decisive 7:0. The match was played in front of the packed stands at the “Spotify Camp Nou“ stadium and was part of the intriguing 6th round of the Spanish Liga F.

Thus the Catalans continue their total and uncompromising dominance in the big derby with the "white ballet". After this success, the overall balance in historical terms is now more than eloquent – 25 wins for Barça against only 1 for Madrid.

The absolute hero for the Catalans was Claudia Pina, who had a phenomenal match and scored four goals before the break ('4, '28, '32, '45).

The remaining goals for the hosts were the work of Caroline Graham Hansen, who scored in the 33rd minute, and Eva Payor, who increased the lead to 6:0 in the 55th minute. The final score in the match was shaped by Sydney Schertenleib, who also wrote her name among the scorers in the 88th minute.

With this decisive success, Barcelona remains at the top of the standings with a total of 18 points after 6 rounds played. For Real Madrid, this was the first defeat in the championship, as the “whites” retain their second position with an asset of 13 points.