Benkovski (Isperih) coach: The referee should watch the match recording and look in the mirror

Benkovski (Isperih) was eliminated from the Bulgarian Cup tournament after a 0:3 loss to Akademik (Svishtov). Here is what the home team coach Dimitar Trendafilov said after the end of the match, who did not hide his anger towards the refereeing in the match.

„Congratulations on the victory of Akademik Svishtov! A very good and organized team that made the most of its opportunities. I also congratulate my players, who could have also been jubilant if the match had gone differently.

We missed Yancho Andreev a lot - as a player and as one of the team leaders. In such matches, he is invaluable“, commented the coach to the official website of Benkovski Isperih.

“And in conclusion, I would like to ask the chief referee to watch a video of the match he is refereeing tomorrow in peace, then to stand in front of the mirror and look himself in the eye.

Hopefully he will understand how the players, the fans and everyone who supported the Benkovski Isperih team felt“, concluded Trendafilov.