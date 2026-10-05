Levski goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov may wear the national team jersey again.

He was not among those called up for Bulgaria's last matches, and the reason for this was the conflict that arose nearly a year ago between him and coach Alexander Dimitrov, recalls "Mach Telegraf".

After Bulgaria's match against Spain in the world qualifiers, lost 0:4 on October 14, 2025, in the "Lev" camp tension arose.

Levski's goalkeeping coach Bozhidar Mitrev said that goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov was blamed for the 1:6 loss to Turkey in the previous round of the same cycle.

Alexander Dimitrov resigned after the goalless draw with Estonia, which was accepted, and now Atanas Ribarski is temporarily at the head of the representative team.

There will be a new coach soon, and Vutsov may be among those called up for the upcoming matches during the next break.