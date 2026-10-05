Ioannis Pitas' father confirms interest from Cypriot teams

The father of CSKA striker Ioannis Pitas - Charalambos, revealed to the media in Cyprus that several clubs from the island of Aphrodite are interested in his son.

Pambos, as the parent is known, is a legend of the local Apollon Limassol and the country's national team. He specified that the high price that the “reds” set for Ioannis Pitas, at this stage has cooled the desire of Cypriot clubs to buy him.

“He is very happy in CSKA. He is recognized both in the club and in the local championship. Ioannis has a contract for another year and a half, so if someone wants him, they have to buy him out. There were talks from Cyprus, but nothing official. The price that CSKA has set for my son is high by Cypriot standards," explained Charalambos Pitas to the media in Cyprus, quoted by "Mach Telegraf".

Ioannis himself was part of the Cyprus national team's press conference before the host of Latvia today. The striker announced that he is happy with the tight schedule of matches.

„Of course, it is difficult to have many matches, but now all the players have the same schedules. You adapt. For me it is a pleasure to play every three days, not every ten", explained the CSKA player Pitas.