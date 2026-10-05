After they have already cleared the debts to the National Revenue Agency and made changes to the club's management structure, there will also be a serious transformation in the transfer policy, writes "Mach Telegraf".

In previous years, pressed by the financial deficit, the "blues" rarely spent large sums on players, and clearing the debts was made a top priority. Because of this, "Gerena" tried to hit the jackpot with finds from the third and sometimes fourth division of Brazil. That's where they attracted Welton and Tsunami, for example, about 4 years ago. And also Maicon.

Now, however, the selection and the targeted players will go to another level or, as Nasko Sirakov used to say about the club, “they will be launched into another orbit“.

“The Blues“ will now look at more elite players, and specifically in Brazil, the third or lower levels of football there will now fall out of their field of vision. And they will not be offered more players from there.

The other thing is certain that Levski will now have the opportunity to afford and extract more serious sums for the targeted people. Last summer, there were already deals in which big money was extracted for some of the players. Then the club record for the most expensive transfer was also registered. Brazilian Reinaldo was brought in by Portuguese Chavez for 1.5 million euros, and for Serginho, 1 million euros were paid to Santa Clara.

In this way, Levski wants to ensure that they take ready-made players who are able to play at a high level as quickly as possible.

And as has often happened in recent years, in this period, it was often necessary to wait a long time for the new ones to adapt and work before they started showing what they were hired for.