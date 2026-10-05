The architect of the champion Levski celebrates his birthday today

Today, Levski's head coach Julio Velasquez celebrates his birthday.

The Spanish specialist, who took over the team in the winter of 2025, managed to lead the club to a championship title last season and qualified the team for the main phase of the Europa League this campaign. Levski sent their wishes for health, happiness and future success.

Here's what the club wrote:

Today, "Levski" head coach Julio Velasquez celebrates his 45th birthday.

The specialist, born in Salamanca, Spain, arrived at the "Georgi Asparuhov" stadium in the winter of 2025.

Velasquez fulfilled the dream of a generation of Levski fans by bringing the championship title home last season.

During the current campaign, "Levski" also returned to the main phase of the Europa League.

At the head of the team, Velasquez has already accumulated 83 matches, in which he has 49 wins, 20 draws and 14 losses.

PFK "Levski" wishes Julio Velasquez health, happiness and many more fulfilled "blue" dreams.