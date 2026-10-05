Turkish clubs are following Aldair

Turkish clubs are closely following Aldair's performances, claims "Tema Sport". The Portuguese has come into the sights of several Super League teams and will be watched closely until the end of the autumn half-season, after which "Gerena" is expected to receive an offer for the 26-year-old right-back. And if it is a good one, they will sell him. In the summer, Trabzonspor and Samsunspor were interested in Christian Makun, but an outgoing deal did not come to fruition.

Aldair is making a strong start to the campaign and is among the most consistent players for the Blues. He started as a reserve for Oliver Kamdem, who was voted to be the starter in the matches of the European tournaments, but the Cameroonian was injured and Aldair seized his chance. Since the start of the season, the Portuguese has played 17 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He scored in the 2-2 draw against Universitatea Craiova and in the 3-1 victory over Botev Plovdiv in the championship. With his performance in the main phase of the Europa League, the Portuguese can seriously raise his price.

Aldair arrived at the “Georgi Asparuhov“ stadium in the summer of 2024 from the Spanish Ponferradina. The Blues paid around 300,000 euros for the right-back, who quickly became a key figure first for Stanislav Genchev, and then for Julio Velasquez. After the signing of Oliver Kamdem, the two entered into healthy competition, with Aldair currently gaining an advantage due to the good form he has shown since the beginning of the season. The Portuguese has made 87 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing 12 assists. He recently signed a new contract with Levski, which runs until June 30, 2028.