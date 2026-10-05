Former CSKA head coach Hristo Yanev remains in the club's structure and will occupy a key position responsible for the methodology of the first, second and third teams of the “reds“. The news was announced personally by sports director Valentin Iliev during the official presentation of the new coach Marcus Gizdol.

Iliev expressed his satisfaction with the agreement reached and explained the specific responsibilities that Yanev is taking on at the club:

“I am glad that we were able to reach an understanding and that Hristo Yanev will remain working at CSKA. His work will be related to the teams' methodology and a development plan will be developed, which will be controlled by him.“

The sports director of the “army“ used the opportunity to categorically reject speculations about possible interference in coaching decisions and explained the situation with his presence on the bench during the matches.

“I respect Hristo Yanev extremely much and in no way would I allow myself to interfere in the lineup that he has chosen. If Marcus Gizdol wants me to be next to him on the bench, I will be there. I will comply with his wish. Don't look for any sensations in my place during the matches“, Valentin Iliev concluded.