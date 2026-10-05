Juventus targets Pierre-Emile Hojberg for the winter transfer window

Italian giants Juventus have set Olympique Marseille's Danish international midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg as their number one target for the upcoming winter transfer window, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Bianconeri head coach Luciano Spalletti sees the midfielder as a key leader in his midfield and even a potential candidate for the team's captaincy. According to the Italian publication, the deepening crisis at the French club could facilitate negotiations and lead to a deal between the two halves of the season.

Last summer, the Turin giants explored options for reinforcements in the midfield, making contact with Leon Goretzka, who eventually moved to Aston Villa, as well as with Franck Kessie, who chose Atalanta's offer.

The Danish captain has an active contract with Olympique Marseille until 2028, but the institutional and sporting difficulties of the Marseille team could force the management to sell one of their most important figures in order to balance the budget.

Meanwhile, Hojberg worried his club's headquarters after being forced off in the 10th minute during Denmark's match against Wales in the League of nations due to pain in the back of the left thigh. The player will undergo detailed medical examinations to determine his exact condition.

Olympique Marseille is in an extremely difficult position in the penultimate place in the French Ligue 1. The team is also a rival of the Bulgarian Levski in the group stage of the Europa League, with the two teams set to face each other on November 26 at the “Stade Vélodrome“ stadium.