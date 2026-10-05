Tragedy in the Montana regional group: 44-year-old football player died during a match in Chiprovtsi

A tragic incident marred the football match in the Montana regional group between the teams of Miner (Chiprovtsi) and Raketa (Gabrovnitsa). A 44-year-old football player from the visiting team died unexpectedly shortly before the final whistle of the match.

The serious incident was reported at around 5:40 p.m. Police officers who arrived on the scene found that during the match, the player suddenly collapsed on the field and fell completely unconscious.

The injured person was immediately provided with first aid by the medical specialist on duty at the stadium. The team that arrived from the branch of the emergency center in Chiprovtsi, however, only confirmed the man's death.

The body of the deceased football player was transported to the "Forensic Medicine" department at the Montana hospital, where an autopsy is to be performed to establish the exact health causes of the fatal outcome. The investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the incident continues under the direct supervision of the Montana District Prosecutor's Office.