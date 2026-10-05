UEFA imposes financial fines on Levski and AEK Athens after Champions League play-offs

The UEFA Disciplinary Committee has officially announced the financial sanctions on Levski and AEK Athens following misconduct during the two matches between them in the Champions League play-off round.

The Bulgarian champion has been fined a total of 22,625 euros for fan misconduct during the first leg, played at the national stadium “Vasil Levski“. Of this amount, 16,000 euros were imposed for blocking the walkways in the stands, and the remaining 6,625 euros were for objects thrown onto the pitch.

The financial penalty for AEK Athens is twice as large and amounts to exactly 45,000 euros for omissions and misconduct in the second leg in Athens. The Greek champion will have to pay 20,000 euros for blocking the walkways in the stadium and another 18,000 euros for using lasers against the players. To these fines are added 5,000 euros for the fact that the hosts did not ensure the safety of the Levski delegation, as well as another 2,000 euros for using pyrotechnics.