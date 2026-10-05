Botev Plovdiv with a special black kit in memory of the tragically deceased Iliyan Filipov

Botev Plovdiv will come out in its upcoming match against Slavia with specially made black equipment in memory of the financial benefactor and president of the club Iliyan Filipov, who was killed on September 30. All players of the “yellow-black“ will wear a black jersey, in the center of the chest of which the face of the club leader will be depicted.

The Plovdiv club came out with an official position regarding their decision to honor the memory of their president:

“Botev Plovdiv with a special kit in memory of Iliyan Filipov. In its next matches, the representative team will play with a black kit dedicated to the president of the club. Iliyan Filipov's face will be in the center of the jersey – always a part of Botev, where he belongs. Botev Plovdiv's players will wear this team both at the “College“ and at every stadium in the country.“