National player Marin Petkov became a father to little Isabel

Bulgarian national player Marin Petkov became a father for the first time after his partner Alexandrina gave him a daughter named Isabel. The good news was officially confirmed by the Bulgarian Football Union.

Yesterday, the striker was released from the camp of our representative team for personal reasons. The decision was made by the president of the Bulgarian Football Union Georgi Ivanov at the suggestion of the interim coach Atanas Ribarski, so that the football player could be with his family at this special moment.

Petkov, who plays for the Saudi Al-Taawoun team, was elected “Footballer number 1“ at the international tournament FIFA Series 2026. In addition, he is also the leading scorer in the current composition of the “lions“ with his 7 accurate goals with the national jersey.

The Bulgarian Football Union published an official message on social networks with wishes for the young family:

“The entire team of the national team wishes the happy parents lots of love, health and dreams come true!“

The Bulgarian team is visiting Luxembourg tonight at the “Stade de Luxembourg“ with a starting time of 21:45. The main referee of the match will be the Latvian Andris Treimanis.