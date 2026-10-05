France subdues Belgium after a spectacular turnaround

The French national team achieved a convincing 4-1 victory against Belgium in a match from Group 1 of League A in the League of Nations. The match at the “Stade de France“ also brought the first triumph for coach Zinedine Zidane in front of his home crowd at the helm of the “roosters“.

Although the hosts controlled the events for most of the first half, the guests opened the score in the 35th minute. Romeo Lavia brought out a phenomenal pass to Dodi Lukebaccio, who sent the ball into the net with a precise left-foot shot.

The complete turnaround for the French team came in the second half thanks to Zidane's perfect rotations, with absolutely all the goals and assists for the winners coming from players who came off the bench.

France's pressure paid off in the 77th minute, when Desiree Due received the ball from Lucas Da Cunha around the edge of the penalty area, freed up space and with a precise left-footed shot restored parity. A quarter of an hour earlier, Bradley Barcola was close to scoring after an assist from Michael Oliseh, before giving way to Doue.

In the 81st minute, Michael Oliseh broke through from the right to the touchline and passed to Ryan Sherkey, who converted from close range for 2:1. In the 88th minute, the roles were reversed - Doue advanced down the right flank and found Oliseh, who made it 3:1. The final 4:1 was made in added time, when in the 91st minute Doue again brought Oliseh out for his second goal of the match.

After this success, France firmly occupies the first place in the group with an asset of 10 points, while Belgium remains in third position with 6 points.