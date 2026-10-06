Harry Kane and Bayern Munich talks make significant progress

Bayern Munich are very close to signing top scorer Harry Kane. According to exclusive information from “Sky Sports Germany“, the Bavarian club and the England captain have made significant progress in negotiations to extend his contract until 2029.

Kane's current deal runs until the end of the current season. The two parties are now entering the final phase of talks, working out the final details. Everything is going according to plan and the confidence in the successful finalization of the deal is extremely high, although the contract has not yet been signed and there is no specific date set for this.

Kane arrived at Bayern in the summer of 2023 from Tottenham for a transfer fee of around 100 million euros. Since then, the 33-year-old striker has scored a remarkable 152 goals and provided 34 assists in 154 official appearances for the team.

With the German giants, Kane has already won two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and two Super Cups, while also finishing as the league's top scorer in all three of his seasons so far.