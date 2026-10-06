The bronze medalist of the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina 2026 Tervel Zamfirov is now the holder of the title "Honorary Citizen of Bansko". The ceremony took place during the celebration of Bansko Day - October 5.

In his address to the attendees, the mayor of the municipality Stoycho Banenski emphasized the importance of joint efforts and partnership between the Municipality, business, institutions and citizens for the future of Bansko.

A special highlight of the evening was the awarding of the title "Honorary Citizen of Bansko" to Tervel Zamfirov – one of the most successful young athletes who have linked their name to Bansko and Bulgarian snowboarding.

"With this recognition, Bansko gives due recognition to his achievements, but also to the example he sets for young people. Behind Tervel's successes are talent, hard work, discipline and perseverance – qualities that deserve respect and support," says a statement from the Bansko Municipality.

Guests at the ceremony were Tseko Minev, president of the Bulgarian Ski Federation and Maya Hristoskova, executive director of "Yulen" AD.