Belasitsa Petrich has a new coach

Ivo Trenchev is the new head coach of Belasitsa. For him, this is a return to a club he knows well. He has already been at the head of the "committees" in 2018 and 2022 and is aware of the atmosphere in Petrich, the character of the team and the passion with which the football people in the city support the team. The team started the season with ambitions for promotion to the Mr Bit Second League, but lost their first 9 matches in the Southwestern Third League and is currently in the unenviable 14th place in the standings.

Trenchev's coaching career has passed through Pirin and Montana, he was the coach of the amateur national team of Bulgaria, as well as part of Yasen Petrov's coaching staff in China. Now he returns to Petrich with the clear task of giving his experience, character and football philosophy to Bela. Trenchev is also bringing with him fitness coach Anton Ivanov, who joins the team with extensive experience and professionalism in training players at both club and national team levels.

Lyubomir Graminov remains the assistant coach in the staff, and Dimitar Radovski is the goalkeepers' mentor.