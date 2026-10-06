Georgi Ivanov made his debut for Bulgaria in Luxembourg 30 years ago

Three decades and two days ago, the president of the Bulgarian Football Union Georgi Ivanov made his debut for the national team. The legendary Levski scorer recorded his match number 1 with the Bulgarian jersey against Luxembourg on October 8, 1996.

Tonight the tricolors, led by Atanas Ribarski, will face the players from the Grand Duchy in a match from the League of Nations. Gonzo registered his first minutes for the "A" team in the qualification for the World Cup'98, played at the "Josie Barthel" stadium and won by our team 2:1.

The then national coach Hristo Bonev started the 20-year-old striker of Lokomotiv (Plovdiv), who was replaced midway through the second half by the current member of the Board of Directors of Levski, Daniel Borimirov.

Bulgaria won 2:1 after at the end of the first half, Emil Kostadinov met a cross from the left by Krasimir Balakov and excellently headed past the home team's goalkeeper. After the break, Luxembourg came close to equalizing, but Borislav Mihaylov masterfully saved his net, in one of his last matches under the Bulgarian frame.