Revealed why Ronaldo left the Portugal camp

Extremely disrespectful treatment in recent weeks is the basis of Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave the Portugal national team camp. The revelation was made by TV presenter Piers Morgan, who is among the megastar's close friends.

The 41-year-old footballer left the Portugal squad after coach Jorge Jesus did not let him play against Norway on September 27, despite sending him to warm up.

„Cristiano does not think he should be a starter or play 90 minutes in every match - that is not the point at all. It all comes down to asking for respect.

Before the Nations League, Cristiano was told: “You will play 90 minutes in the first match“. Right? But he played 67 minutes and was substituted.

Why don't we ask Jorge Jesus: is it true that you personally apologized to Cristiano for not keeping your word? Did you really do that? Is it true that the president of the Portuguese Federation also heard your words: “I was wrong“? And is it true that after initially intending to rest him against Norway, you later asked him to play 30 minutes. You made him warm up for nearly 30 minutes and then you didn't let him on the pitch?

In other words, have you been systematically treating Ronaldo in recent weeks as some mediocre player from the lower divisions who can be treated like trash? I think that's extremely disrespectful,“said Piers Morgan.