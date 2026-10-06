Cristiano Ronaldo has set a condition for his return to Portugal

The saga surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the Portugal national team continues to arouse serious interest. In recent hours, new details have emerged about the relationship between the 41-year-old star and coach Jorge Jesus, which, according to Portuguese media, could prove decisive in whether the striker will again wear the national team.

According to information disseminated by CNN Portugal journalist Rui Santos, Ronaldo is very disappointed with the way the situation surrounding the national team is developing. It is alleged that the veteran is particularly affected by Jesus' public statements and at this stage does not see a possibility of returning to the squad while the specialist takes up the position of coach.

The tension between the two was not extinguished even after an attempt at mediation by the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proenca. Jesus, for his part, insists that there is no insurmountable conflict between him and Ronaldo, but his words apparently did not convince the Portugal captain.

Rui Santos claims that Ronaldo was particularly dissatisfied with the coach's position, that there is no need for anyone to apologize and that it is the coach who bears the responsibility for selecting the players and determining the squad.

According to the journalist, this position was perceived by Ronaldo as too authoritarian. This may be the main reason why the striker does not want to return to the national team under the current management.

The information from Portugal also indicates that Ronaldo has set a specific condition for his possible return - Jorge Jesus not to be at the helm of the team. If the specialist remains the coach, the 41-year-old star does not intend to return to the national team.

The topic has already been widely discussed by the leading Portuguese media. Newspaper “A Bola“ looks at the situation from a different perspective and points out that ultimately the decision about Ronaldo's future is in his hands.

According to the publication, the striker must choose between two options - to accept the role of one of the other players in the squad, without guarantees that he will be a starter and with the possibility of being substituted during matches, or to end his international career with Portugal.

This is an important moment for one of the most successful players in the history of Portuguese football. Ronaldo is now 41 years old, but he continues to be one of the most recognizable figures in the national team.

At this stage, however, his relationship with the coach seems to be the main obstacle to his possible return. If the information about the ultimatum is confirmed, Ronaldo's future in the national team may depend not so much on his sporting form as on who will take charge of Portugal.

It remains to be seen whether a compromise will be found between the two parties or whether the conflict will lead to the final end of Cristiano Ronaldo's international career.