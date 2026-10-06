Yulia Berberyan celebrates her birthday today

Today is Yulia Berberyan's birthday.

Yulia Berberyan is a 9-time Republican tennis champion in singles (1962–1964, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1976) and doubles (1962–1964, 1968–1975). Throughout her competitive career, she won a total of 31 state titles.



She also triumphed four times at the Balkan Games with the Bulgarian team – in 1966 in Zagreb, in 1968 in Sofia, in 1972 in Bucharest and in 1974 in Ankara.



For many years, Yulia Berberyan was the captain of the Bulgarian team for the “Fed Cup”, which twice reached third place in the world – in 1985 in Nagoya, after the teams of the USA and Czechoslovakia, and in 1987 in Vancouver, after the USA and West Germany.



After her successful competitive career, she also achieved impressive results as a coach of her three daughters – Manuela, Katerina and Magdalena, who reached #3, #6 and #4 in the world rankings for women, respectively.