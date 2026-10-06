Muchova survives thriller against Osaka to reach Beijing quarterfinals

Karolina Muchova has qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, which has an impressive prize pool of $9,415,725.

The Czech had to face a tough test in the fourth round, but managed to cope with former champion Naomi Osaka. Muchova prevailed over the Japanese player after a dramatic duel with a score of 5:7, 6:1, 6:7(7).

The match offered serious twists, with both tennis players exchanging one convincingly won set before everything was decided in the third part. In it, Muchova showed stronger nerves in the tiebreak and closed the match.

In the quarterfinals, the seventh seed will have an entirely Czech obstacle. Her opponent will be Nikola Bartunkova, who also achieved victory in the third round.

The 26th seed Bartunkova dealt with the Austrian Zinya Kraus, who occupies 95th place in the world rankings, and defeated her with 2:1 sets.

Thus, Beijing will become the arena of a Czech clash for a place in the semifinals.