Alcaraz to Sinner: "Friend, hang in there"

Carlos Alcaraz sent a special message to his great rival Yannick Sinner after the Italian announced that he would end the season prematurely due to injury.

The Spaniard, who occupies the third place in the world ranking, showed his support for the world ranking leader with a short but emotional message on social networks.

“Friend! You will come back even stronger, hang in there. I wish you a speedy recovery“, wrote Alcaraz.

Sinner has not participated in an official match since mid-July, when he triumphed at “Wimbledon“. The Italian has since been recovering from the injury that ultimately forced him to end the season earlier than planned.

His absence means tennis fans will not be able to see any more clashes between the two great rivals until the start of next season.