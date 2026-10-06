The youth team ended the qualifiers with a defeat to Scotland

The Bulgarian youth national team ended its qualifying campaign for Euro 2027 with a loss. The team lost 0:2 to Scotland U21 in its last group match, which was played at the “Georgi Benkovski“ stadium.

The guests took the lead in the 32nd minute. Andrew Todd took the ball from Antoine Stoyanov in a dangerous area and it reached Barney Stewart. The midfielder did not hesitate and with a precise shot from distance he beat Plamen Andreev for 0:1.

Bulgaria could have reacted almost immediately. Two minutes after the goal, Vasil Kazaldzhiev crossed into the penalty area, the Scottish defense cleared, but the ball fell to Martin Georgiev. He shot dangerously, but Rory Maheide intervened and cleared it for a corner.

After the break, the “Lions“ again had a chance to equalize. In the 52nd minute, Simeon Shishkov crossed, and Steven Stoyanchov headed the shot, but his shot went inches wide of the post.

Six minutes later, Plamen Andreev kept Bulgaria in the match with a double save. With the second shot, Dylan Loban made a powerful shot, but the goalkeeper managed to react and use his foot to prevent a second goal.

The best opportunity for the hosts came in the 79th minute. Stoyanchov broke through from the right and returned the ball to Alexander Marinov, whose shot was stopped by Loban in front of the goal line. In added time, Filip Gigov also failed to find the net from close range.

At the end of the match, the tension between the two teams escalated. In the 82nd minute, Simeon Shishkov received a straight red card for a rough tackle. A serious altercation ensued, in which representatives of both teams also participated, and the referee also showed cards to people from the coaching teams.

Scotland put an end to the dispute in added time. After a mistake in passing the ball, Barney Stewart took advantage of the situation and passed to Bobby Wells, who was left alone in front of an empty goal and made the final 0:2.

Thus, Bulgaria U21 ends the qualifications in fourth place in the group with 14 points. Scotland finishes third with 17 points.