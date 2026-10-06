Bulgaria beats Luxembourg as a guest

The Bulgarian national team achieved a valuable 2:0 success in their visit to Luxembourg in a match from Group C4 of the League of Nations. The “Lions“ played a strong first half, in which they secured a comfortable lead, and after the break they had to deal with powerful pressure from the hosts.

Bulgaria started confidently and in the first half created serious problems for the opponent. The national team launched 10 shots, half of which were in the goal area. At the same time, Daniel Naumov was hardly bothered and had to intervene only once.

The result was opened in the 19th minute. Kristiyan Balov combined with Emil Tsenov on the left flank, after which the Red Star player entered the center and got the opportunity to shoot. Balov did not hesitate and with a precise right-footed shot sent the ball into the goal for 0:1.

Bulgaria continued to be the more active team. In the 29th minute, Georgi Rusev broke through from the right and shot, but the Luxembourg goalkeeper deflected the shot. After the ensuing shuffle, the ball fell to Andrian Kraev, who, however, failed to find the target.

Just five minutes later, the “Lions“ doubled their lead. Rusev crossed from the left, and Atanas Iliev was left in an excellent position. The striker left the goalkeeper no chance with a powerful shot from the air and made the score 0:2.

After the break, the picture on the field changed. Luxembourg picked up the pace and began to threaten the Bulgarian goal more and more often. The hosts finished the match with 11 shots, six of which were accurate, but Daniel Naumov became the key figure for Bulgaria.

In the 62nd minute, the goalkeeper had to demonstrate all his reflexes. Vincent Till broke through well and found Omar Natami, whose shot was reflected by Naumov. However, the ball remained dangerously in the penalty area and Till got a second chance, but this time the Bulgarian goalkeeper was in place.

Just three minutes later, Naumov intervened decisively again, stopping a strong long-range shot by Tomas Moreira.

Bulgaria could have finally put an end to the dispute in the 87th minute. Yoan Stoyanov broke through to the penalty area and shot with his left foot, but the ball went wide of the goal.

Until the end, Luxembourg was unable to overcome the Bulgarian defense and so the “lions“ congratulated themselves with a clean victory. With the three points, Bulgaria has collected 4 points and occupies third place in the group, while Luxembourg remains last with 3 points.