Argentina's idol Lionel Messi shared his emotions after his farewell match for the national team. “Gauchos” defeated Benin 3-0 at “El Monumental” in Buenos Aires, and 39-year-old Messi scored a goal and assisted for the other two goals of his team.

„The emotions today are incredible. Thank you to everyone. The first person I think of right now is my father”, Leo began his speech after the final whistle.

“I would have liked to be with the Argentina national team forever, for the rest of my life... but the time has come to leave. After the last World Cup, the moment has come to say goodbye. Thank you, because representing Argentina is the best thing. I have nothing left to do but thank this shirt. I gave everything for Argentina. I never gave up for this shirt. I always fought, I went forward and I gave the maximum of myself. For twenty years I gave my best for Argentina”, added Messi through tears.

The legendary “number ten” leaves the “albiceleste” after 208 matches, in which he scored 126 goals and made 69 assists. He debuted in the now distant year 2005, and in 2022 he achieved his greatest success, lifting the world title.