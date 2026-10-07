Ronaldinho with emotional words to Messi: Your name is written in the history of the world, enjoy life, brother!

Former Brazilian star Ronaldinho addressed Lionel Messi with emotional words on the eve of his farewell match for the Argentine national team.

„What a pleasure and what a joy it is to be part of your story from day one, brother! You made us smile so much and enjoy football!!! Your name is written in the history of your country and the whole world... Only we know what joy we felt, fulfilling our childhood dream - to represent our entire people and become world champions!!! You gave everything for your national team and for your homeland... I understand you perfectly and I know that everything related to family makes us rethink things... Enjoy life, brother. I wish you all the best, today and forever“, wrote the 46-year-old Ronaldinho on social networks.

The two South Americans were teammates at Barcelona between 2004 and 2008. When Messi debuted, Ronaldinho was the leading figure in the Catalan team.

In May 2005, Messi scored his first goal for the Barça team in a match against Albacete after a brilliant assist from Ronaldinho.