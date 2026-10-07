The homage to the owner of Botev (Plovdiv) Iliyan Filipov has begun

Today, at around 10:30, in the ritual hall of the "North" Mourning Park, the homage to the owner of Botev (Plovdiv) Iliyan Filipov, who was killed in the early hours of September 30 at the entrance to a residential building in the "West" district, began. The businessman will be sent on his last earthly journey by relatives, friends and people from the football community.

Following a quick trace, law enforcement agencies detained Slavcho Megerov, a suspect in the serious crime, and according to the data collected so far, the main motive is related to unresolved financial and business relations. The investigation continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, and Megerov is in custody with a permanent measure of detention in custody.

The entire representative team of the "Canaries", led by the coach Stanislav Genchev, his assistant Zhivko Milanov and the goalkeeper coach Yordan Gospodinov, as well as the director of the children's and youth school of the "yellow-blacks" - Ivan Tsvetanov, were present. Another of the greatest club legends, Petar Zekhtinski, and the former captain of Botev Ivelin Popov, were also present.

Among those present were also the former mayor of Plovdiv Zdravko Dimitrov and the sports director of Ludogorets Georgi Karamandzhukov. Nikolay Kirov, who was the first coach after Filipov became the owner of the club, also paid tribute to the businessman.