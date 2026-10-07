Andrian Kraev criticizes Alexander Dimitrov: "In the first two matches we went out without a plan and tactics"

The midfielder of the Bulgarian national football team Andrian Kraev has made serious criticisms of the now former coach Alexander Dimitrov regarding the organization and preparation of the team at the beginning of the Nations League tournament.

According to the midfielder, under the previous management the team went out on the field without a clear idea, which led to the defeat by Luxembourg (1:2) and the draw with Estonia (0:0).

„In the first and second matches we could have done much better. We went out without a plan and tactics. We expected to just fight“, said Kraev, who did not take part in the first two matches of the tournament.

Despite the success achieved in the last match, the midfielder remains realistic about the state of the team:

“It is too early to say that we are holding our heads high. We need to be firmly on the ground. A victory is a victory – a breath of fresh air. We came out with a clear idea of what we are doing on the field and it shows.

In the second half we showed an old weakness – we pulled back. We lack confidence. We conceded chances, but not a goal.“