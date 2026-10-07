The eliminated Russia overtook Ukraine

The world football headquarters FIFA has published the latest update of its official world rankings.

The leading position continues to be held by Spain, closely followed by the teams of Argentina in second place, France in third and England in fourth.

A serious climb is noted by the Portugal team, which after four consecutive victories in the League of Nations climbed to sixth place, overtaking the teams of Brazil and Morocco.

A curious highlight in the ranking is the position of the Russian team, which, despite being removed from all official international tournaments and only holding unofficial controls, retains its 35th place in the world rankings. At the same time, the Ukrainian team is in 36th place, while Sweden has made progress and overtook Russia, occupying 34th position.

The Russian team, which was suspended from FIFA competitions, led by coach Valery Karpin, held an autumn training camp, in which they played friendlies against Iran (2-0 victory), Namibia (convincing 6-0 victory) and Nigeria (3-3 draw).