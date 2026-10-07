Mikel Arteta re-signed with Arsenal until 2030 and became the highest paid manager in the Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has officially tied his future to the London club until the summer of 2030, becoming the highest paid head coach in the English Premier League.

According to information from „The Times“, the new agreement will provide the 44-year-old Spanish specialist with an amount of over 25 million pounds per year. The firm basis of his remuneration amounts to around 20 million pounds, with the rest of the amount set aside in the form of additional financial bonuses tied to the team's performance and trophies.

Arteta's previous contract expired in a year, under which he earned around 15 million pounds per year together with bonuses. The new deal is a well-deserved reward for the long-term rise of the “Gunners“ and their transformation into a main contender for all major awards.

Arteta took charge of Arsenal in December 2019 and is currently the manager with the longest stay on the bench among all current coaches in the English elite. With the new contract, the leadership of the “Gunners“ confirms his full faith in his long-term project at “Emirates“.