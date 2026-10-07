Stoevi sisters with a convincing start to the Super 500 tournament in Finland

Gabriela and Stefani Stoevi made an excellent start to their participation in the prestigious international badminton tournament in the World Tour Super 500 category in Vantaa (Finland) with a prize fund of 500 thousand dollars.

The Bulgarians, seeded No. 3 in the main draw, demonstrated complete dominance and achieved a clear success over the qualifiers Stine Kuspert and Isabel Lochau from Germany. The Bulgarian tandem won 21:10, 21:11, with control of the match being entirely in their hands from the very beginning.

In the second round of the competition, Gabriela and Stefani Stoevi will face the winners of the clash between the Swedish pair Fiona Hallberg/Elin Joling and the Italian team Martina Corsini/Emma Piccinin.