David Silva returns to football at 40

One of the greatest legends of Spanish football will put on his boots again. The magician from the Canary Islands David Silva is about to resume his career, almost two years after he officially retired.

The 40-year-old playmaker, who ended his professional career with the Real Sociedad team in July 2023, has reached an agreement with an exotic club. His new challenge is called Supreme Sha Tin - a team competing in the elite of Hong Kong.

The news was confirmed by the club itself with an enthusiastic message on social networks: “We hit the jackpot with this transfer!“. This is the second consecutive blow for the Asian team on the Spanish market, after another player from the Pyrenees - Aitor Aldalur Aguirresabal - joined the squad a few days earlier.

Silva himself did not hide his emotion, as he addressed his new fans with a video message:

„I am extremely happy to be part of Supreme Sha Tin. I am looking forward to arriving in Hong Kong, immersing myself in the culture and enjoying the football there. I can't wait to come to you. See you soon, greetings to everyone!“

Currently, the new team of the former Manchester City and Valencia star occupies the eighth position in the Hong Kong Premier League standings.