MotoGP to undergo major reform from 2027

MotoGP management has announced a complete reorganization of the racing format in the Royal Class, which will come into effect from the 2027 season. The main change envisages the introduction of two separate qualifying sessions – one for the Saturday sprint race and a second for the main Sunday race, by analogy with the sprint stages in Formula 1.

Unlike F1, however, in the World Championship of Motorcycling on the track sprint starts are held on each of the 22 scheduled race weekends on the calendar.

Program and structure of the race weekend from 2027:

Friday:

First free practice (FP1): 45 minutes

Second free practice (FP2): 30 minutes

Sprint Qualifying: 15 minutes with all drivers participating

The previously complex system, in which the results of Friday practice determined the direct participants in the second segment of the qualification, is officially eliminated.

Saturday:

Third free practice (FP3): 20 minutes

Qualifying for the main race: First segment (Q1): 15 minutes with all drivers participating Second segment (Q2): 15 minutes for the fastest 12 drivers

Sprint race: Starting grid determined by Friday's qualifying

Sunday: