Absurd ban in Germany - Bochum stops its fans from jumping

The Second Bundesliga club Bochum has introduced an unprecedented measure for its supporters. The management has banned synchronized jumping in a certain section of the stadium “Ruhrstadion“ after it turned out that the vibrations were causing physical discomfort to some of the audience. The information was confirmed by the club and disseminated by the Reuters agency.

The reason for the decision is technical expertise. Engineers have carried out a detailed inspection of the facility as part of a large-scale plan to modernize the stadium. Although the structure is completely sound and meets all load-bearing standards, experts have identified a curious phenomenon. The massive and rhythmic jumping of the fans during a match creates the so-called “springboard effect“ in the stands, which leads to nausea and discomfort for more sensitive spectators.

Therefore, from October 11, a complete ban on any coordinated movements and jumping in the standing sector of the East Stand will come into effect. Bochum's stadium otherwise holds around 26,000 people.

The club expressed regret for the extreme measure, but stressed that this is the only way for the stand to continue to be used at full capacity.

“Bochum regrets having to resort to these unavoidable restrictions, but at the same time is relieved that the East Stand will be able to function at full capacity if the jumping ban is strictly observed“, the official position says.

The restriction will be in effect long-term - until 2028. However, the management gave hope that the problem will be finally solved with the planned renovation. "Fortunately, the reconstruction of the East Stand is already included in the renovation project. This will save us a long planning process and the ban will be lifted as soon as the construction work is completed in 2028," Bochum added.