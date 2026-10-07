Scandal with Elche captain - Jose Ferrandes was detained after a report of violence

Elche captain Jose Ferrandes found himself at the center of a serious scandal of a personal nature. The 36-year-old football player was detained by the authorities after a report was filed for alleged domestic violence by his partner, reports the Spanish publication “Información“.

According to initial information, the player was taken to court in the city of Orihuela, where his legal status was to be clarified. He and his partner have two daughters and are currently in the process of separating. The report that initiated the investigation included evidence - WhatsApp correspondence and photos of hematomas, which are allegedly related to the described actions.

However, the case took a complete turn hours later. Josen Ferrandez and Rosa Duarte themselves issued a joint official statement, with which they tried to put an end to the speculation. In it, the two confirmed that they were divorcing, but categorically denied that there was a case against the footballer.

The club's position was also that it had no evidence of an active complaint against its captain, and the player continues to train alongside his teammates.

In their joint statement, the two stated:

„Regarding the information from the last few hours concerning our personal lives, we would like to announce together that we are in the process of divorcing. As in any similar situation, we are going through delicate moments that are not always easy. However, we would like to emphasize that we maintain mutual respect and desire to go through this period in the most dignified manner.

Regarding the speculations that have arisen, we state that at the moment there are no legal proceedings initiated against Josen Ferrandez. Out of respect for our privacy and especially for our loved ones, we ask that the topic remain in our personal space. We want to put an end to any controversy and welcome this new stage normally and with respect. Thank you for understanding our personal privacy.“

At this moment, there is no official confirmation of any ongoing criminal proceedings against Josen Ferrandez, and both parties appeal for respect for their personal space.