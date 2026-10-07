CSKA 1948 has started selling tickets for the home match against CSKA from the 11th round of the efbet League

The management of CSKA 1948 has officially put on sale tickets for the upcoming match against CSKA from the 11th round of the efbet League. The match will be held on Sunday, October 11, at 8:00 PM at the “Vitosha“ stadium in Bistritsa.

The prices of the pass tickets for the match are distributed as follows: VIP sector - 50 euros, Sector A - 35 euros, Sector G - 20 euros and Sector Guests - 20 euros.

The home team camp specified that CSKA 1948 fans can purchase their passes for Sector G from the club's fan shop, located at 12 “James Boucher“ Blvd. A total of 300 tickets have been allocated for the visiting CSKA fans, and CSKA 1948 warned that the box office in front of the Away Sector will not be open on the day of the match.