Just a few days after head coach Jose Mourinho publicly admitted that he had categorically banned his players from cycling and skiing due to the high risk of injuries, two of Real Madrid's key players have blatantly ignored the rule.

The first to appear on social media was the French international Kylian Mbappe, who is recovering from injury. The striker shared footage showing him enjoying a bike ride in great spirits, although he had still shown some concern for his safety by wearing a helmet.

Kylian Mbappé enjoying life and riding a bike through his neighborhood. ☀️🚴🏽 https://t.co/Ts2cJBMdUe — 10 (@Kylian) October 4, 2026

A little later, the peculiar “bicycle rebellion“ was joined by Brazilian defender Eder Militao, who is also recovering from an injury. The defender posted a photo of himself cycling in the company of his partner, confirming that the coaching staff's ban remains ignored by the stars of the royal club.