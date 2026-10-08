Antonella Roccuzzo to Messi: There are nights that explain a whole life

The end of Lionel Messi's memorable journey with the Argentina team was marked by a heartfelt message from his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, who used social media to express her immense pride in what the Argentine superstar had achieved.

The number ten's farewell to the international stage became a fact on Wednesday morning in the friendly against Benin, played at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. On the festive evening, the Albiceleste team won 3-0, and the captain gave a real recital, scoring a goal and providing two assists.

Visibly moved by the end of this era, Antonella shared a message filled with love.

„There are nights that explain an entire life. And last night was one of them. How beautiful it was to see you surrounded by so much warmth, by so many people who thank you and give you back everything you gave them over the years“, she wrote.

„You deserved this love. You built it with your essence, with your modesty, with your dedication and with the heart you always left for this shirt. What an honor it is to have walked this path alongside you, and how exciting it is to see you close such a big page of your life in this way. Thank you for teaching us so much! We love you. "Always with you," she concluded.