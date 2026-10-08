Nottingham Forest defender Murillo remains a serious target for Manchester United in view of their plans to strengthen their defence next year. Although the Brazilian has been linked mainly with Liverpool and Chelsea recently, the Red Devils' interest in him remains fully up-to-date.

The attention of the "Old Trafford" club to the Brazilian international is not new. The team's scouts closely followed his performances last season, when Nottingham Forest was in a more delicate position in the standings. At the time, it was thought that the defender's price tag in the event of relegation would be around £60-70m.

However, Forest have maintained their place in the top flight, while Murillo's position at the club has become even more solid. In May, the defender signed a new contract and the club are not under any pressure to sell him. This means that the transfer fees previously agreed upon no longer have any real value and a significantly higher offer would be required to part with him.

A January transfer seems unlikely, with Manchester United's interest focused mainly on long-term squad planning and the upcoming changes to the defensive line.