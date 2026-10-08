The Football Federation of Benin expressed strong dissatisfaction with the treatment of its national team during the friendly match with Argentina at the “Monumental“ stadium in Buenos Aires, which turned into a kind of benefit for Lionel Messi.

According to the revelations of investigative journalist Romain Molina on the social network X, the visiting African delegation was subjected to a number of humiliating restrictions by the hosts and organizers.

After the final referee's signal, the players, led by coach Gernot Rohr, were completely isolated and without the opportunity to contact the world champions. Benin players were banned from exchanging shirts, taking photos with Argentina's stars and even entering the corridor leading to the home team's dressing room.

“The respect shown by the Argentine federation (and the players) to Benin: no bonuses, not a single cent of the revenue generated, no exchanged shirts, not a single photo and a total ban on entering the Argentine corridor! Everything is done for business purposes on the backs of people who are treated like mere props“, wrote Romain Molina.

The post-match bitterness comes on top of the already existing tensions in the Benin camp, caused by poor logistics, poor travel conditions and accommodation in Buenos Aires. Although the match was played in front of a sold-out crowd and brought in huge revenues, the Benin team received no financial compensation or a percentage of the show.