A decisive meeting between the president of the Bulgarian Football Union Georgi Ivanov and target No. 1 for a future national team coach - Silvinho is coming soon. It should be held next week in Milan. It will become clear whether the Brazilian will accept the offer, which will previously be discussed at the BFU Executive Committee, which is scheduled for next Monday. At this stage, both Georgi Ivanov and Silvinho want to work together, and the problem may only be financial.

The interim coach of the Bulgarian national team Atanas Ribarski will remain in charge of the team until the New Year, “Mach Telegraf“ has learned.

He will also lead the team in the remaining two matches of the Nations League - home to Iceland and away to Estonia. The matches are in mid-November, and until the end of the year the “Lions“ have no other official matches.

The BFC management made this decision for two reasons. First, the players were very satisfied with the work of Atanas Ribarski and his staff. The coach managed to quickly relieve the tension and improve the atmosphere in the locker room many times, which also led to the victory over Luxembourg. Second - This way, the Bulgarian Football Union will save money by appointing a new coach only from January 2027.